Bowling Green names Nicholson, Pritchard new assistant coaches for Falcons men’s hockey team

Bowling Green has announced the hiring of Matt Nicholson and Jacob Pritchard as assistant coaches for the Falcons hockey team.

Nicholson, a seasoned bench boss with nearly two decades of coaching experience, comes to Bowling Green after multiple stints in Atlantic Hockey with Robert Morris, Niagara, and Mercyhurst. Most recently, he served as the associate head coach at Robert Morris from 2022 to 2025.

“I’m excited to announce the addition of Matt Nicholson as an assistant coach for the BGSU hockey program,” said BGSU head coach Dennis Williams in a statement. “Matt is a veteran coach in college hockey with a wealth of experience, not only in developing players on the ice but also in identifying and recruiting outstanding student-athletes. We look forward to Matt joining our Falcon program and know he will be a tremendous addition—not only for our players but also for our staff, our community and our university. I’ve known Matt for many years, dating back to his time coaching the Amarillo Bulls in the North American Hockey League, and one thing that has always stood out is his tireless work ethic and unwavering loyalty to the programs he serves. We’re truly excited and grateful to have Matt join our program.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Dennis and his staff at BGSU,” added Nicholson. “Bowling Green is a name synonymous with college hockey, having produced numerous players who have gone on to achieve great things at the highest levels of pro hockey. I look forward to helping Coach Williams continue to develop great people, great students, and great athletes in this next chapter at BGSU.”

A 2004 graduate of Colgate, Nicholson brings a deep understanding of both the collegiate and junior levels, having also served as head coach of the Amarillo Bulls from 2015 to 2017, where he oversaw significant on-ice improvement and community engagement. Williams also previously was the head coach of the same Amarillo Bulls team from 2010 to 2014.

Pritchard joins the Falcons staff following two seasons with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers, where he was responsible for special teams, skill development, and player evaluation. He also served as a volunteer assistant at UMass in 2022-23 and owns his own skill development company, working with youth players on skating, shooting, and stickhandling.

“We’re excited to announce that Jacob Pritchard has joined the BGSU hockey staff,” said Williams. “Jacob comes to us from the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers, where he primarily coached forwards over the past two seasons, focusing on skill development and the power play. His coaching and playing background will be a tremendous asset to our program, especially in developing our players’ skills and preparing them for the next level in professional hockey. We’re thrilled to welcome Jacob to the BGSU hockey program, the university and the community.”

A former professional forward, Pritchard played three seasons in the AHL and ECHL following a standout collegiate career at St. Lawrence and UMass, where he helped lead the Minutemen to the NCAA championship game in 2019.

“I’m incredibly excited to begin coaching at BGSU,” said Pritchard. “I’m honored to join Coach Williams and his staff. I look forward to helping continue to build on the impressive legacy this program has.”