Former AIC player Tabb chosen new coach for Yellow Jackets as team starts 2025-26 season as NCAA Division II school

American International has hired Patrick Tabb as the ninth head coach in program history.

Tabb takes over for Eric Lang, who took the head coaching job at Rensselaer after AIC announced it was moving down to Division II starting with the 2025-26 season.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Pat Tabb as the new head men’s ice hockey coach at American International College,” AIC interim director of athletics Scott Foulis said in a statement. “Throughout the search process, Pat stood out with his clear and exciting vision for the future of our hockey program, and his unbridled enthusiasm for AIC. His previous coaching experience, including with AIC, along with his deep ties to the hockey community in western Massachusetts and beyond will undoubtedly have a positive impact. We’re excited to see the next chapter of AIC Hockey under his direction.”

“I would like to thank president Nicolle Cestero and the entire athletics staff for this opportunity. AIC is an institution that provides opportunities and over the course of the history of our hockey program countless players and coaches have taken advantage of that opportunity. The standard here is set high and our alumni want to see that standard remain. The 413 has a strong presence in the hockey community and the Yellow Jackets will continue to be a pillar in our community,” Tabb said.

“I have had the privilege over the last 21 years to coach alongside some amazing people, coach outstanding student athletes and I’d like to thank them all as well. That would not have been possible without strong family support thank you to my wife Jennifer, son Camden, and daughter Hailey for not just always supporting me but embracing the great game of hockey.”

Tabb is no stranger to the program, having served as an assistant coach for 10 seasons across two stints, first from 2004-07 under Gary Wright and then rejoining the team in 2018 under Lang.

Tabb played for Wright at AIC from 1999 to 2003, skating in 115 games for the Yellow Jackets as a four-year letter-winner, scoring three goals and adding 12 assists for 15 points.

He also has extensive connections outside of AIC in the world of junior hockey. He took control of the then-Eastern Junior Hockey League’s Springfield Pics in 2007 as head coach and general manager, and the Pics were founding members of the United States Premier Hockey League in 2013. Tabb coached the Pics to a USPHL Elite Division title in 2013-14 to advance to the 2014 Tier III Junior Nationals, where the team reached the semifinals.

The Pics have since blossomed under Tabb’s ownership, expanding in 2014-15 to the USPHL’s Premier Division, and recently announced that they will field a team in the USPHL’s top level, the National Collegiate Development Conference, for 2025-26.

In addition, Tabb’s work with the Olympia Hockey Academy has helped numerous athletes achieve highly. His most notable protégés are western Massachusetts natives Frank Vatrano, Ryan Leonard, and John Leonard. Vatrano has had a 10-year NHL career that has seen him play nearly 650 games for four teams and featured a 2024 NHL All-Star Game selection for the Anaheim Ducks, while the Leonard brothers have both reached the NHL, with John Leonard playing for San Jose and Ryan Leonard playing for Washington during the 2024-25 season.