Great Lakes Invitational returning to Van Andel Arena in 2025 with Michigan Tech, Michigan State, Ferris State, Miami competing for MacInnes Cup

The 59th annual Great Lakes Invitational will take place on Dec. 28-29, 2025 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Michigan Tech, Michigan State, Ferris State, and Miami will compete for the MacInnes Cup.

Michigan Tech and Miami will meet in the first semifinal on Sunday (Dec. 28) at 3:30 p.m. followed by Michigan State versus Ferris State in the nightcap at 7 p.m. The winners will advance to the GLI championship game on Monday (Dec. 29) at 7 p.m. with the third-place game taking place prior to the title contest at 3:30 p.m.

Ticket packages for the 59th GLI will go on sale in September at VanAndelArena.com. It will be the fourth straight year the historic tournament will be staged in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena.

Michigan Tech has won the GLI 12 times in 58 tournaments and last won the MacInnes Cup in 2023. Michigan State is the defending champion and has 13 GLI titles in 50 tournaments. Ferris State is making its fifth appearance at the GLI, and Miami will make its debut in 2025.

The GLI was first played in 1965 after the idea for the tournament was conceived and implemented by Michigan Tech coach John MacInnes, Olympia Stadium GM Lincoln Cavalieri, and Detroit Red Wings scout Jack Paterson. The tournament has been played at Olympia Stadium (1965-78), Joe Louis Arena (1979–2012, 2014–16), Comerica Park (2013), Little Caesars Arena (2018-19), and Van Andel Arena (2022–present). COVID-19 canceled the 2020 GLI, and teams played a non-tournament showcase-style event in 2021.

Future teams to compete in the GLI against the Huskies and Spartans are Western Michigan and Lindenwood in 2026, and Penn State and Ferris State in 2027.