Renderings unveiled for new home of Western Michigan hockey, the Athletics Performance Center and Kalamazoo Events Center

Renderings of the future home of the Western Michigan men’s and women’s basketball programs and the WMU hockey program, the Athletics Performance Center and Kalamazoo Events Center, were unveiled June 5 at the State of Economic Development conference at the Radisson Hotel in Kalamazoo, Mich.

“An opportunity like this, to offer our student-athletes a facility that maximizes their training, practice, and competition experiences, is crucial,” Broncos hockey coach Pat Ferschweiler said in a statement. “It not only enhances our overall student-athlete experience but also positions us to recruit elite talent, propelling us towards our goal of winning championships.

“The prospect of having a competitive arena that puts us ahead of our competition is truly exciting and aligns perfectly with the needs of our fans, students, and, most importantly our student-athletes.”

The complex is expected to open in 2028.

More renderings are available on the WMU athletics website.