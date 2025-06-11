‘Great fit’ Leivermann leaves assistant’s role at Cornell, takes similar job with Clarkson men’s hockey team

Clarkson has announced the addition of Corey Leivermann to the men’s hockey coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Leivermann is bringing with him a wealth of experience across the NCAA, USHL and NAHL ranks. He will be involved in all aspects of the program, including player development, video analysis, recruiting coordination, and day-to-day operations.

Leivermann joins the Golden Knights after spending last season with Cornell, helping the Big Red to a playoff run that included an ECAC Hockey championship and a berth in the NCAA tournament.

“Corey is a great fit for our outstanding coaching staff — he is a young energetic coach with an exceptional ability to recruit NCAA talent,” said Cornell head coach JF Houle in a statement. “Corey excels in skill development and his knowledge of the game and his ability to communicate and use video analytics to help the new generation of players is a great asset to our storied program. As the landscape of college hockey is changing at a rapid pace, Corey’s past year experience of recruiting at the CHL and USHL level ensures a seamless transition.”

In 2023–24, Leivermann helped guide the USHL’s Fargo Force to a league-best 50-win campaign and a Clark Cup championship, while also coaching in the 2024 Chipotle All-American Game.

Leivermann’s coaching pedigree includes prior stints as GM and head coach of the USHL’s Madison Capitols, head coach of the NAHL’s Janesville Jets and scouting and coaching roles across multiple junior leagues.

As a player, Leivermann starred at Minnesota State before finishing his NCAA career as team captain at Gustavus Adolphus, where he earned AHCA second team All-American honors. He also competed professionally with the SPHL’s Mississippi RiverKings.

Leivermann holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Gustavus Adolphus.