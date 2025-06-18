Norwich hires ‘absolute slam dunk’ Leacy as new assistant coach for women’s hockey team

Norwich has announced the hiring of Shavonne Leacy as an assistant coach for the women’s hockey team.

“Being able to welcome Shavonne to our program is an absolute slam dunk for both our players and staff,” Norwich head coach Justin Simpson said in a statement. “Shavonne has shown she is a program builder, relentless recruiter, talented skills coach, and an amazing person. She will have an immense impact on our student-athletes and program from day one. I am thrilled to get to work with Shavonne and build something special together here at Norwich.”

Most recently, Leacy served as the founder and owner of Boston Selects Girls Hockey, providing year-round training for players of all ages, including film breakdowns and recruiting guidance. Concurrent with her time at Boston Selects, Leacy served as the director of girls hockey at the Boston Hockey Academy, where she was instrumental in building the girls program from the ground up. Additionally, Leacy spent the last eight years as a coach with USA Hockey. Her background in player development began with coaching at the girls varsity level at Princeton Day School in New Jersey while also coaching the Princeton Tiger Lilies.

Leacy played collegiately at UConn, appearing in 41 contests before earning her bachelor’s degree in 2021.

“I’m honored to join the Norwich University women’s ice hockey program as an assistant coach,” Leacy said. “I’m grateful to director of athletics Ed Hockenbury, head coach Justin Simpson, and the entire athletics staff for the opportunity to be part of an institution with such a strong tradition and commitment to excellence. I am excited to work alongside Coach Simpson as the program embarks on an exciting new chapter. The foundation established by former head coach Sophie Leclerc Doherty and her assistant coach Taylor Willard has created a program recognized for its excellence both on and off the ice.

“As a former Division I player at UConn, I bring a deep understanding of the game at a high competitive level. My passion has always been to give back to the sport by supporting the growth and development of girls hockey at every stage. I look forward to applying this experience and dedication to contribute to the continued success of the Norwich women’s ice hockey team.”