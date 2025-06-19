After seven seasons as Rensselaer men’s hockey assistant, Weber takes job as head coach-GM of ECHL’s Heartlanders

The ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders have announced that Chuck Weber, a two-time Kelly Cup champion and former ECHL coach of the year, has been named head coach and general manager of the Heartlanders.

Weber joins the Heartlanders after spending the last seven seasons as an assistant coach at Rensselaer.

“My family and I are excited to be joining the Heartlanders family and the community in eastern Iowa,” said Weber in a statement. “We look forward to building upon the success from last season to raise Heartlanders hockey to new heights. Thank you to Michael Devlin, Heartlanders president Matt Getz and our affiliates Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild for this opportunity. Michael, Matt and the staff have the organization pointed in a great direction and I know the passionate fan base will be proud of the team we put on the ice at Xtream Arena.”

He won a pair of Kelly Cups as head coach of the Cincinnati Cyclones in 2008 and 2010 and has won four championships over stops in the IHL, ECHL and Elite Ice Hockey League.

In 2008, Weber received the John Brophy Award as ECHL coach of the year with Cincinnati. In five seasons as an ECHL head coach (four with Cincinnati, one with Atlanta), he has a 209-127-24 regular-season record and a 45-30 record in the Kelly Cup playoffs. His 45 postseason wins are tied for the seventh most in ECHL history. Weber also has six seasons of AHL coaching experience, including three as a head coach split between Rochester (2010-11) and San Antonio (2011-13).