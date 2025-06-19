Providence hires former Endicott, Northeastern staffer LeClair as director of hockey operations for women’s hockey team

Providence has announced that Jace LeClair has joined the women’s hockey staff as the director of hockey operations.

LeClair graduated from Endicott in May 2025 with a degree in sport management. He brings experience at the collegiate level, having worked most recently as a hockey operations assistant with the Northeastern women’s hockey team during the 2024-25 season. In that role, LeClair managed video operations, oversaw postgame meal coordination, team nutrition and assisted with travel logistics and daily operations.

While completing his undergraduate degree, LeClair served as a student coach for Endicott’s women’s hockey team. His responsibilities included video analysis, content creation for social media and supporting equipment operations such as skate sharpening, locker room setup and inventory management.

LeClair’s background also includes coaching youth hockey through The Hockey Academy, where he ran skills sessions and clinics for players ages 5-18. Additionally, he served as the X-Ice director for the Valley Hockey League at Endicott’s site, where he managed logistics, game-day operations and practice development.