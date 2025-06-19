St. Cloud State captain Luedtke earns $7,500 NCHC postgraduate scholarship on way to dental school

After earning his undergraduate degree at St. Cloud State with plans for a doctorate in dentistry, SCSU defenseman Josh Luedtke has been selected the 2025 recipient of the NCHC’s annual postgraduate scholarship.

Luedtke is only the second Husky to receive the scholarship, with both coming in the last three years (Aidan Spellacy in 2023).

Luedtke completed his bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences from St. Cloud State this past May, finishing with a 3.91 grade-point average. He was named an NCHC distinguished scholar-athlete all four years in school for maintaining at least a 3.5 GPA each season, while collecting CSC academic all-district accolades after his sophomore and junior campaigns. The Minnetonka, Minn., native also earned dean’s list at SCSU all eight semesters for having achieved at least a 3.75 GPA.

Luedtke was tabbed a finalist for the NCHC’s senior scholar-athlete award and the NCHC sportsmanship award for the 2024-25 season. In addition, he was one of 14 nominees for the Hockey Humanitarian Award in 2025.

“The conference is honored to present Josh with this year’s NCHC postgraduate scholarship,” said NCHC commissioner Heather Weems in a news release. “Achieving a high level of success in a difficult biomedical sciences curriculum while leading his hockey team shows the kind of person Josh is. I have no doubt Josh will have success in dental school and will continue to make a difference in his community through his responsive and compassionate approach to patient care.”

On the ice, Luedtke served as team captain for the Huskies in 2024-25 after wearing an ‘A’ as a junior. He finished his college career with 43 points from the blue line in 137 career games. Luedtke scored 12 goals and added 31 assists as a Husky, including three goals and five assists as a senior. The captain blocked 143 shots in his SCSU career, including a career-best 55 this past season, and finished with a plus-24 plus/minus rating. Luedtke also helped SCSU win the 2023 Frozen Faceoff as a sophomore.

Following his college career, Luedtke signed with the ECHL’s Savannah Ghost Pirates, playing in five games to close the season in April.

“During my time at St. Cloud State University, it has solidified my passion for healthcare, particularly in the field of dentistry, where I see the opportunity to utilize team-oriented skills and scientific knowledge in a patient-centered care environment,” Luedtke wrote in his scholarship nomination. “My ultimate dream is to attend dental school and become a practicing dentist who contributes to improving oral health in needy communities.”

Along with his hard work in the classroom and on the ice, Luedtke has consistently given back to his community and abroad. In high school, he volunteered at Be the Change, serving meals to those in need. Last August, Luedtke and teammate Jack Reimann traveled to Hungary as part of Hockey Ministries International, where they helped lead a Christian hockey camp for children. Luedtke also has experience in the medical field, working as a personal care assistant at MRCI for someone with autism.

“Over the years, my faith, heart to serve others, and my experiences have all led me to dentistry. I want to work at it with all my heart to make a difference in people’s lives, changing smiles with purpose and compassion,” Luedtke said.

The NCHC’s postgraduate scholarship is funded by a grant from the El Pomar Foundation in Colorado Springs, which has also supported the NCHC by providing its office headquarters on the grounds of the Penrose House and helping cover the cost of the Penrose Cup, the NCHC’s regular-season trophy. Luedtke’s scholarship amount will be $7,500.

“The NCHC membership is thankful for the continued support of the El Pomar Foundation and its board of directors.” Weems said. “Along with our victories on the ice, it’s also important to recognize our success stories in the classroom. We are happy to share in awarding this honor with El Pomar.”

“I view this opportunity not only as an investment in my education but also as a responsibility to give back to the community through future service and leadership in the dental profession,” Luedtke concluded in his nomination.

To be eligible for the NCHC’s postgraduate scholarship, the student-athlete must be a senior or grad student on his team’s official NCAA hockey roster with at least a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average, who plans to continue his academic studies beyond his undergraduate degree. The recipient must enroll in a postgraduate degree program within three years of receiving the scholarship to collect the financial aid. The winner is chosen by a vote of the NCHC’s faculty athletics representatives from among the nominees submitted by each school’s FAR. Five nominations were submitted in 2025.

PREVIOUS NCHC POSTGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

2016 – Gabe Levin, Denver

2017 – Aaron Hadley, WMU and Kirk Thompson, Omaha

2018 – Joel Messner, Omaha

2019 – Ryan Galt, Omaha

2020 – Erich Fear, Denver

2021 – Kale Bennett, Western Michigan

2022 – Jason Smallidge, Omaha

2023 – Aidan Spellacy, St. Cloud State

2024 – Kirby Proctor, Omaha

2025 – Josh Luedtke, St. Cloud State