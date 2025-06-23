After season as Wisconsin-Stout assistant coach, Clarke returns to Adrian as assistant for men’s hockey team

Adrian has announced the hiring of Carter Clarke as the Bulldogs’ new assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

Clarke returns to Adrian after spending last season as an assistant coach at Wisconsin-Stout.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Carter back to our program,” Adrian head coach Adam Phillips said in a statement. “He brings a sharp hockey mind, a winning track record, and he will be a tremendous asset to our players and program. I can’t wait to have him on board and get going.”

Clarke began his coaching career at Adrian, serving as director of hockey operations for the men’s hockey team from 2019 to 2024. During his tenure, the Bulldogs captured five conference championships, three Harris Cup championships, three trips to the NCAA Division III Frozen Four and the 2022 NCAA Division III national championship. He later became head coach of Adrian’s ACHA women’s Division I team, leading them to the program’s first-ever national championship with a 30-6-2 record.

In 2024-25, Clarke joined UW-Stout, where the team finished 12-13-2. Under his guidance, the Blue Devils secured victories over several ranked opponents, including No. 14 UW-River Falls and No. 2 St. Norbert, and earned a tie against No. 13 UW-Stevens Point.

Clarke will begin his new role immediately.