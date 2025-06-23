Effinger leaves St. Olaf to take head coaching job at Amherst; current Oles assistant Lindstrom promoted to St. Olaf head coach

After five seasons as the head coach of the St. Olaf College men’s hockey program, Eddie Effinger has stepped down to accept the head coaching position at Amherst, his alma mater.

Former Oles assistant coach Tyler Lindstrom has been elevated to head coach.

Lindstrom, who has been Effinger’s top assistant coach for the last three seasons, was named Effinger’s successor heading into the 2025-26 season. He is just the seventh head coach for the program since 1958-59.

“Eddie has made a lasting impact on the men’s hockey program during his time on the Hill,” said St. Olaf director of athletics Kelly Mahlum in a news release. “He not only built a nationally-competitive program but also prioritized developing the people around him – his assistant coaches and student-athletes. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Eddie over the past five years and wish him and his family all the best in his next chapter.”

During his five seasons at St. Olaf, Effinger led the Oles to a record of 54-49-11 (.522) and four consecutive seasons with double-digit wins after his first season was reduced to two games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He guided the program to MIAC playoff appearances in each of his four full seasons, including two of the program’s three MIAC playoff titles in 2021-22 and 2023-24, which led to two of the three NCAA tournament appearances in program history. Effinger’s .522 winning percentage is the highest in program history of any coach (minimum three seasons) and the program’s 53 wins over the last four seasons is the highest total for a four-year stretch in program history.

“St. Olaf College and St. Olaf athletics have meant the world to my family and I,” Effinger said. “From our first day on the Hill, the St. Olaf community welcomed and embraced us. I will be forever grateful to the countless individuals that have supported me and our hockey program over the past five years. I want to thank president Susan Rundell Singer, Kelly Mahlum, and Ryan Bowles for the opportunity and their mentorship. Most importantly, I want to thank our current and former players for the impact they have had on the program and me personally.”

“We are thrilled to welcome back Eddie Effinger to Amherst as our new men’s ice hockey coach,” Amherst director of athletics Don Faulstick said. “His success at St. Olaf, combined with the strong foundation he built here as a player and assistant, make him the ideal person to carry forward the legacy of excellence that Jack Arena established over 41 seasons. Our entire department is excited to work with him.”

As a student-athlete at Amherst, Effinger was a two-time captain and recorded 77 points on 38 goals and 39 assists in 97 games. His play helped the program capture NESCAC titles in 2009 and 2012 and post a 74-23-10 (.738) record, resulting in the highest winning percentage over a four-year period in program history.

Effinger was part of two NCAA Tournament teams, including captaining the 2011-12 team that set a program record with 24 wins and advanced to the national semifinals for the first time in school history.

At St. Olaf, Effinger coached one two-time first team West All-American, one two-time all-USCHO honoree, one USCHO all-rookie selection, eight all-MIAC honorees, six MIAC all-playoff team choices, and the program’s first-ever MIAC defensive player of the year. His teams also excelled academically producing 65 academic all-MIAC honorees, 32 AHCA All-American scholars, 10 academic all-district honorees, and one two-time MIAC Elite 22 Award recipient.

After joining Effinger’s staff prior to the 2022-23 season, Lindstrom has helped St. Olaf to a 42-33-8 (.554) record over the last three seasons, as well as three consecutive MIAC playoff appearances. The Oles have advanced to the semifinals of the MIAC playoffs in each of his three seasons, including the program’s third-ever MIAC playoff title and NCAA tournament appearance in 2023-24. St. Olaf was the runner-up in the MIAC playoffs in 2024-25.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to be named the head coach of St. Olaf men’s hockey,” Lindstrom said. “I’d like to thank Kelly Mahlum for trusting me with this opportunity and look forward to leading our student-athletes in this new role. I truly believe that St. Olaf is the best place to play Division III hockey in the country. The program will continue to compete for championships while offering some of the best educational opportunities in the country. This place is special and will continue to provide elite experiences for our student-athletes.”

During his time at St. Olaf, the program has produced one two-time AHCA first team West All-American, one Sid Watson Award finalist (national player of the year), one MIAC defensive player of the year and one two-time All-USCHO honoree. St. Olaf has also had seven all-MIAC honorees and six MIAC all-playoff team selections in Lindstrom’s three seasons.

“I would like to thank Eddie for everything he has done for me personally and for the St. Olaf program as a whole,” Lindstrom said. “He is a tremendous person and leader who will be missed in our program and across campus. Eddie is also someone who I am fortunate to call a friend and mentor, and I can’t thank him enough for giving me my start in coaching three years ago. He has built the program into what it is today, and I am honored to continue to build on all of the success he has had.”

In addition to the on-ice success, St. Olaf’s program has excelled academically with 25 AHCA All-America scholars, 38 academic all-MIAC honorees, and 12 academic all-district honorees during Lindstrom’s time on staff.

“I am pleased to announce Tyler Lindstrom as the new head coach of our men’s hockey program,” Mahlum said. “Tyler brings an exceptional work ethic, proven coaching expertise, and a strong track record in recruiting top-level talent. He understands and holds the values we carry in Ole athletics, with a clear commitment to both academic and athletic excellence. I am confident he will have a positive impact on our student-athletes, and I am excited to see him continue the program’s upward success.”

Prior to his time on the Hill, Lindstrom played in 100 games over his five-year career at Curry and after graduating from Curry in 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management, worked as a scout for the EHL’s New England Wolves.

Lindstrom went on to earn his MBA in May 2022. Originally from Brooklyn Park, Minn., he played high school hockey at the Breck School. Lindstrom has also coached the 15U/18U teams for the Neponset Valley Rats, served as the program director for Base Elite, and worked as a skills coach for the Minnesota Lakers.

“I can think of no one better or more deserving than Coach Lindstrom to lead the program into the future,” Effinger said. “He is one of the hardest-working and most-talented individuals in college hockey, and the program is in great hands under his leadership. Most importantly, Tyler embodies the values of what it means to be part of the St. Olaf community. I am excited for Coach Lindstrom and the men’s hockey program.”