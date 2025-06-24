Fredonia grad, former Mount Saint Charles Hockey Academy director of player personnel O’Connor tabbed new assistant coach for Maine men’s hockey team

Maine’s men’s hockey team has added John O’Connor to the staff as an assistant coach ahead of the 2025-26 season.

O’Connor comes to Orono after spending the last seven years as the director of player personnel at Mount Saint Charles Hockey Academy in Rhode Island.

During O’Connor’s time at Mount Saint Charles, the Mount won three national championships at the 18U, 14U and 15U levels. Additionally, he has served as a scout for the QMJHL’s Moncton Wildcats since 2024 and the BCHL’s Brooks Bandits since 2022.

For the last two years, O’Connor has also been the northeast regional director for 200×85, a youth hockey company that provides tournaments and development programs for over 80,000 athletes and 4,000 teams.

Prior to Mount Saint Charles, O’Connor was an assistant coach at South Kent School and at Albany Academy. O’Connor also spent time coaching with the Southern Connecticut Stars Youth Hockey Association and Troy-Albany Titans Hockey.

O’Connor played collegiately for Fredonia and earned his bachelor’s degree in legal studies from Fredonia in 2014.