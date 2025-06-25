PWHL Draft sees 43 NCAA women’s hockey players selected; Colgate’s Kaltounková goes first overall to Sirens

The 2025 PWHL Draft was held June 24 in Ottawa, Ont., at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
The draft consisted of six rounds and allowed all eight teams to select eligible women’s hockey players from a pool of talent that includes recent collegiate graduates and/or players from other professional leagues.
Of the 48 players selected, 43 played NCAA Division I hockey in 2024-25.
FIRST ROUND
1st overall – New York Sirens, Kristýna Kaltounková, F, Colgate
2nd overall – Boston Fleet, Haley Winn, D, Clarkson
3rd overall – New York Sirens, Casey O’Brien, F, Wisconsin
4th overall – Montréal Victoire, Nicole Gosling, D, Clarkson
5th overall – Ottawa Charge, Rory Guilday, D, Cornell
6th overall – Minnesota Frost, Kendall Cooper, D, Quinnipiac
7th overall – PWHL Vancouver, Michelle Karvinen, F, Frölunda HC
8th overall – PWHL Seattle, Jenna Buglioni, F, Ohio State
SECOND ROUND
9th overall – New York Sirens, Anne Cherkowski, F, Clarkson
10th overall – Boston Fleet, Ella Huber, F, Minnesota
11th overall – Toronto Sceptres, Emma Gentry, F, St. Cloud State
12th overall – Montréal Victoire, Natalie Mlynkova, F, Minnesota
13th overall – Ottawa Charge, Anna Shokhina, F, Dynamo-Neva St. Petersburg
14th overall – Minnesota Frost, Abby Hustler, F, St. Lawrence
15th overall – PWHL Seattle, Hannah Murphy, G, Colgate
16th overall – Toronto Sceptres, Kiara Zanon, F, Ohio State
THIRD ROUND
17th overall – New York Sirens, Makenna Webster, F, Ohio State
18th overall – Boston Fleet, Olivia Mobley, F, Minnesota Duluth
19th overall – PWHL Vancouver, Nina Jobst-Smith, D, Minnesota Duluth
20th overall – Montréal Victoire, Skylar Irving, F, Northeastern
21st overall – Ottawa Charge, Sarah Wozniewicz, F, Wisconsin
22nd overall – Minnesota Frost, Anna Segedi, F, St. Lawrence
23rd overall – Toronto Sceptres, Clara Van Wieren, F, Minnesota Duluth
24th overall – PWHL Seattle, Lily Delianedis, F, Cornell
FOURTH ROUND
25th overall – New York Sirens, Dayle Ross, D, St. Cloud State
26th overall – Boston Fleet, Riley Brengman, D, Ohio State
27th overall – New York Sirens, Maddi Wheeler, F, Ohio State
28th overall – New York Sirens, Callie Shanahan, G, Boston University
29th overall – Ottawa Charge, Peyton Hemp, F, Minnesota
30th overall – Minnesota Frost, Ava Rinker, D, Connecticut
31st overall – PWHL Seattle, Jada Habisch, F, Connecticut
32nd overall – PWHL Vancouver, Brianna Brooks, F, Penn State
FIFTH ROUND
33rd overall – New York Sirens, Anna Bargman, F, Yale
34th overall – Boston Fleet, Abby Newhook, F, Boston College
35th overall – Toronto Sceptres, Sara Hjalmarsson, F, Linköping HC
36th overall – Montréal Victoire, Maya Labad, F, Quinnipiac
37th overall – Ottawa Charge, Sanni Ahola, G, St. Cloud State
38th overall – Minnesota Frost, Vanessa Upson, F, Mercyhurst
39th overall – PWHL Vancouver, Madison Samoskevich, D, Quinnipiac
40th overall – PWHL Seattle, Lyndie Lobdell, D, Penn State
SIXTH ROUND
41st overall – New York Sirens, Kaley Doyle, G, Quinnipiac
42nd overall – Boston Fleet, Amanda Thiele, G, Ohio State
43rd overall – Toronto Sceptres, Hanna Baskin, D, Minnesota Duluth
44th overall – Montréal Victoire, Tamara Giaquinto, D, Boston University
45th overall – Ottawa Charge, Fanuza Kadirova, F, Dynamo-Neva St. Petersburg
46th overall – Minnesota Frost, Brooke Becker, D, Providence
47th overall – PWHL Seattle, Olivia Wallin, F, Minnesota Duluth
48th overall – PWHL Vancouver, Chanreet Bassi, F, University of British Columbia
A random draw determined the first-round order of selection between expansion teams Seattle and Vancouver. The two expansion teams then alternated positions in all subsequent rounds of the draft. The six inaugural teams maintained their order of selection in all six rounds.