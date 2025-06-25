PWHL Draft sees 43 NCAA women’s hockey players selected; Colgate’s Kaltounková goes first overall to Sirens

The 2025 PWHL Draft was held June 24 in Ottawa, Ont., at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The draft consisted of six rounds and allowed all eight teams to select eligible women’s hockey players from a pool of talent that includes recent collegiate graduates and/or players from other professional leagues.

Of the 48 players selected, 43 played NCAA Division I hockey in 2024-25.

FIRST ROUND

1st overall – New York Sirens, Kristýna Kaltounková, F, Colgate

2nd overall – Boston Fleet, Haley Winn, D, Clarkson

3rd overall – New York Sirens, Casey O’Brien, F, Wisconsin

4th overall – Montréal Victoire, Nicole Gosling, D, Clarkson

5th overall – Ottawa Charge, Rory Guilday, D, Cornell

6th overall – Minnesota Frost, Kendall Cooper, D, Quinnipiac

7th overall – PWHL Vancouver, Michelle Karvinen, F, Frölunda HC

8th overall – PWHL Seattle, Jenna Buglioni, F, Ohio State

SECOND ROUND

9th overall – New York Sirens, Anne Cherkowski, F, Clarkson

10th overall – Boston Fleet, Ella Huber, F, Minnesota

11th overall – Toronto Sceptres, Emma Gentry, F, St. Cloud State

12th overall – Montréal Victoire, Natalie Mlynkova, F, Minnesota

13th overall – Ottawa Charge, Anna Shokhina, F, Dynamo-Neva St. Petersburg

14th overall – Minnesota Frost, Abby Hustler, F, St. Lawrence

15th overall – PWHL Seattle, Hannah Murphy, G, Colgate

16th overall – Toronto Sceptres, Kiara Zanon, F, Ohio State

THIRD ROUND

17th overall – New York Sirens, Makenna Webster, F, Ohio State

18th overall – Boston Fleet, Olivia Mobley, F, Minnesota Duluth

19th overall – PWHL Vancouver, Nina Jobst-Smith, D, Minnesota Duluth

20th overall – Montréal Victoire, Skylar Irving, F, Northeastern

21st overall – Ottawa Charge, Sarah Wozniewicz, F, Wisconsin

22nd overall – Minnesota Frost, Anna Segedi, F, St. Lawrence

23rd overall – Toronto Sceptres, Clara Van Wieren, F, Minnesota Duluth

24th overall – PWHL Seattle, Lily Delianedis, F, Cornell

FOURTH ROUND

25th overall – New York Sirens, Dayle Ross, D, St. Cloud State

26th overall – Boston Fleet, Riley Brengman, D, Ohio State

27th overall – New York Sirens, Maddi Wheeler, F, Ohio State

28th overall – New York Sirens, Callie Shanahan, G, Boston University

29th overall – Ottawa Charge, Peyton Hemp, F, Minnesota

30th overall – Minnesota Frost, Ava Rinker, D, Connecticut

31st overall – PWHL Seattle, Jada Habisch, F, Connecticut

32nd overall – PWHL Vancouver, Brianna Brooks, F, Penn State

FIFTH ROUND

33rd overall – New York Sirens, Anna Bargman, F, Yale

34th overall – Boston Fleet, Abby Newhook, F, Boston College

35th overall – Toronto Sceptres, Sara Hjalmarsson, F, Linköping HC

36th overall – Montréal Victoire, Maya Labad, F, Quinnipiac

37th overall – Ottawa Charge, Sanni Ahola, G, St. Cloud State

38th overall – Minnesota Frost, Vanessa Upson, F, Mercyhurst

39th overall – PWHL Vancouver, Madison Samoskevich, D, Quinnipiac

40th overall – PWHL Seattle, Lyndie Lobdell, D, Penn State

SIXTH ROUND

41st overall – New York Sirens, Kaley Doyle, G, Quinnipiac

42nd overall – Boston Fleet, Amanda Thiele, G, Ohio State

43rd overall – Toronto Sceptres, Hanna Baskin, D, Minnesota Duluth

44th overall – Montréal Victoire, Tamara Giaquinto, D, Boston University

45th overall – Ottawa Charge, Fanuza Kadirova, F, Dynamo-Neva St. Petersburg

46th overall – Minnesota Frost, Brooke Becker, D, Providence

47th overall – PWHL Seattle, Olivia Wallin, F, Minnesota Duluth

48th overall – PWHL Vancouver, Chanreet Bassi, F, University of British Columbia

A random draw determined the first-round order of selection between expansion teams Seattle and Vancouver. The two expansion teams then alternated positions in all subsequent rounds of the draft. The six inaugural teams maintained their order of selection in all six rounds.