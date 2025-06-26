North Dakota hires former UND goalie Lamoureux as team’s director of player personnel and office operations

North Dakota has announced that former UND goaltender Jean-Philippe Lamoureux has been named the program’s director of player personnel and office operations, beginning July 1.

A native of Grand Forks, N.D., Lamoureux played four seasons at UND from 2004 to 2008, helping the Fighting Sioux reach four straight NCAA Frozen Fours and was named a Hobey Baker Award finalist in 2007-08. He currently ranks top-five in program history in games played (111), wins (60), goals-against average (2.14), save percentage (.920), saves (2,656) and shutouts (10).

“We are fired up to welcome Jean-Philippe back to UND to join our program,” said North Dakota coach Dane Jackson in a statement. “To add another former student-athlete to our group who knows the culture and is willing to help pass that on to the next wave of players is exciting and something that is unmeasurable.”

Lamoureux has been crucial in the world of goaltending over the last decade-plus, running JPL Goaltending summer camps each season in Grand Forks since 2012. There, he has worked to develop the next wave of goaltenders through technical and mindset drills while also forging strong relationships with attendees.

On top of a lengthy playing career, Lamoureux also carved out opportunities to begin his coaching and analytical journey, working with Clear Sight Analytics beginning in 2024 while also assisting his coaching staffs while recovering from injuries in 2021 and 2024. He also had the opportunity to work as the goaltending coach during the summer for the Austrian Under-18 Team in 2022.

“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to return to my alma mater,” said Lamoureux. “I think I bring a unique perspective to the coaching staff with my analytics background along with my playing experience. To have another chance to add to the tradition at North Dakota on the staff side is a dream come true.”

A veteran of over 800 professional games, Lamoureux shined in Austria’s top league for the last 14 seasons, as he captured a pair of championships in 2020 and 2022 as well as being named the league’s MVP after posting a league-record .946 save percentage. In those 14 campaigns, Lamoureux never posted a save percentage below .910.