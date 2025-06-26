Quartet of NCAA connections elected to Hockey Hall of Fame in Parker (BU), Botterill (Harvard), Decker (Wisconsin), Keith (Michigan State)

Eight individuals have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025 in both the player and builder categories.

Of the eight, four have NCAA hockey connections as Jack Parker (Boston University, builder), Jennifer Botterill (Harvard, player), Brianna Decker (Wisconsin, player) and Duncan Keith (Michigan State, player) will be enshrined.

Parker’s coaching career began in 1968, immediately after graduating from Boston University, where he was captain of the Terriers in his final playing season. He returned to Boston University as an assistant coach a year later, becoming head coach in 1973. At BU, his teams won three NCAA titles, while appearing in 24 NCAA tournaments before Parker retired in 2013 after 40 seasons and 897 career wins – all at the same school.

Botterill played her minor hockey (and ringette) growing up in Winnipeg, before playing four seasons at Harvard from 1998-99 to 2002-03. A four-time first team All-ECAC and All-American, she went on to play professional hockey before retiring in 2011. Internationally, Botterill was a member of three gold medal-winning Olympic teams and also won the MVP at the 2001 and 2004 IIHF Women’s World Championships.

“My heart is really full with this honor,” said Botterill. “I appreciate all of the people who have helped me through my career.”

Born in Wisconsin, Decker played minor hockey in both her home state and at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Minnesota. She played college hockey at Wisconsin from 2009-10 to 2012-13, earning numerous awards, including the Patty Kazmaier Award as the NCAA’s top women’s hockey player. A member of six gold medal-winning U.S. teams at the IIHF Women’s World Championships, she was also a gold medal winner at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. After a stellar professional career, Decker’s final active game came in 2022 during the Olympic Games in Beijing.

“I didn’t think I would ever get this call,” said Decker. “To be part of the greats that built this game is truly something that is special. I am so thankful.”

Born in Winnipeg, Keith spent two seasons with Michigan State from 2001-02 to 2002-03 before joining the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets, where he won a league championship in 2002-03. Keith made his NHL debut during the 2005-06 season with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he won three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013 and 2015), the Conn Smythe Trophy (2015) and two Norris Trophies (2009-10 and 2013-14).

“I was lucky to play on some really good teams with some great players,” said Keith. “It’s been a journey with many ups and downs, and I want to thank the people who helped me get to this point in my life.”

The four other honorees include Joe Thornton, Zdena Chara, Daniele Sauvageau and Alexander Mogilny.

The 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame induction celebration is scheduled for Nov. 10, in Toronto, preceded by the traditional slate of induction weekend events beginning on Nov. 8, including the annual Hockey Hall of Fame Game hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs.