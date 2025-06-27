NHL DRAFT: Boston College’s James Hagens tops college hockey’s 2025 NHL Draft class

Boston College’s James Hagens was selected seventh overall by the Boston Bruins, making him the first player with collegiate ties chosen on Friday at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles.

Ten players linked to college hockey heard their names called from the Peacock Theater stage during Friday’s opening round. The Big Ten led the way with five selections, followed by Hockey East with three and the NCHC with two.

Hagens entered Friday the third-ranked North American-born skater by NHL Central Scouting. As a rookie at Boston College, Hagens averaged a point per game, tallying 11 goals and 26 assists in 37 games in helping the Eagles advance to the NCAA regional finals. He was a member of the United States gold medal-winning World Junior team last winter, scoring five goals and nine points.

Hagens was originally ranked as the top overall North American-born skater in the draft’s preliminary rankings, but fell two spots to third when final rankings were released.

During Friday’s draft, Hagens was interviewed on set by ESPN, during which he said that he is focused on increasing his goal scoring.

“My first two strides off the puck, my explosive speed, that’s what I want to work on this year,” Hagens also told ESPN’s John Buccigross.

Buccigross asked Hagens if he intends to return to Boston College next season. “It’s a talk you have to have with the team,” Hagens said. “I’ll have it in the next couple of days.”

The 2025 NHL Draft is the first since ground-breaking NCAA legislation that allows for Canadian Hockey League players, known to most as Major Juniors, to play college hockey. Defenseman Jackson Smith from Tri-City in the WHL was selected 14th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets. He is committed to play for Penn State this fall.

Center Cole Reschny of Victoria (WHL), a freshman commit to North Dakota, went to Calgary with the 18th overall pick. Reschny registered 92 points, including 26 goals in 62 games for the Royals.

The late first round produced a flurry of college hockey players being drafted. Wisconsin defenseman Logan Hensler went to Ottawa with the 23rd selection. That was followed a pick later when Pittsburgh traded with host Los Angeles, moving up from 31 to 24 where it selected Michigan center William Horcoff.

With the 25th selection, Chicago picked Massachusetts commit Vaclav Nestrasil. He played last season for Muskegon, making him the first USHL selection.

Michigan State freshman-to-be Ryker Lee was taken 26th by Nashville. Last season, he scored 31 goals in 58 games for Madison (USHL).

Two picks later, Boston University defenseman Sascha Boumedienne was selected 28th overall by Winnipeg. A season ago, Boumedienne was the youngest player in college hockey. At No. 29, Chicago traded up to take Mason West (Edina HS), a 2026 Michigan State commit.

While the official total number of players with college ties is 10, that number needs an asterisk as CHL players change the recruiting landscape. An example: Justin Carbonneau, who played this season for Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL), is rumored to be headed to Boston College but has not committed. He was selected 19th overall by St. Louis, and he and any other CHL players remain eligible to play college hockey next season provided they are accepted and enrolled at an NCAA institution when the semester begins.

Arizona State center Cullen Porter was the final selection of round one, heading to the Calgary Flames.

Defenseman Matthew Schaefer of the Erie Otters (OHL) was the first player selected overall by the New York Islanders.

The NHL Draft will continue on Saturday at noon ET (TV: NHL Network, SportsNet, TVA Sports).