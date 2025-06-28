The second day of the 2025 NHL Draft added 64 selections of college players or committed recruits in rounds two through seven Saturday.

That left the total for the two-day event at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to 74, of which 14 were from Canadian Hockey League teams. This was the first draft since an NCAA rule change allowed major junior players to play college hockey.

The first college-connected player off the board Saturday was Simon Wang, a defenseman from Oshawa of the OHL who’s committed to play for Boston University next season. He was the 33rd overall pick by San Jose, the first pick of the day, and became the highest Chinese player ever selected in an NHL Draft.

There were 13 selections of college players or recruits in the second round and 13 in the seventh. It finished with center Aidan Park, a Michigan recruit from Green Bay of the USHL, with the penultimate pick by Edmonton (No. 223 overall).

See all of the college-connected picks here.

There were 27 NCAA teams represented with at least one player or recruit, led by Michigan with eight. Here’s the number of picks by team:

8 — Michigan

7 — Boston University

6 — Michigan State, North Dakota

5 — Minnesota, Penn State

3 — Boston College, Denver, Harvard, UMass, Wisconsin

2 — Arizona State, Northeastern, Ohio State, Quinnipiac, St. Lawrence, UConn

1 — Bemidji State, Colorado College, Cornell, Dartmouth, Notre Dame, Omaha, Providence, St. Cloud State, Vermont, Western Michigan

The Big Ten had 30 picks, with Hockey East at 19, the NCHC at 15, ECAC Hockey at nine and the CCHA at one.