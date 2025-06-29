King’s names former Endicott women’s hockey player Michals new assistant coach for Monarchs women’s team

King’s women’s hockey has announced the addition of Jess Michals as an assistant coach.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jess Michals to our coaching staff,” said King’s head coach Quinn La Rock in a statement. “Following a distinguished playing career at the Division III level, Jess brings a wealth of experience and a relentless drive to elevate our program both on and off the ice. Her leadership and commitment to our student-athletes will be pivotal as we continue to build a competitive and cohesive team culture.”

Michals comes to King’s after a successful playing career at Endicott as a forward, appearing in 59 games with 10 points on five goals and five assists. The Gulls went 79-23-7 overall in her time in Beverly, Mass., with two conference championship titles, two NCAA Division III tournament appearances, and four conference playoff appearances.

She also served as a leader for the Gulls women’s hockey team and participated in Endicott’s chapter of The Hidden Opponent, a mental health advocacy group for student-athletes and teams.

“I am excited to join the staff for the women’s ice hockey team at King’s College and cannot wait to get started,” said Michals. “I look forward to bringing my experience of both playing and coaching to King’s women’s ice hockey. I am eager to meet the team and use my leadership skills and prior experiences to help the student-athletes on the team to grow as individuals. Additionally, I will help the student-athletes to be a part of an environment that is positive, competitive, and united.”

In addition to her playing career, Michals brings a solid resume of coaching experience with her to Monarch hockey. She currently coaches for the Boston Kraken, coaching children ages 8-14 for summer practices and tournaments. Michals also had stints with Michals Hockey Academy since July 2016 as a mentor to young athletes and while designing and leading practices with a focus on skills, teamwork, and game strategy. Additionally, she coached for Super Gulls Hockey in both 2023 and 2024 at their prospect camps, primarily as a mentor and official.

Michals was heavily involved in the campus community at Endicott as a manager for the Raymond J. Borque Ice Arena, assisting with daily operations, as a student note taker, and as a game-day staff member. A 2025 graduate with a degree in marketing, she also completed internships with Marchese Sports Therapy, Worcester Railers, and Decor and More.

With King’s, Michals will contribute to all aspects of the team’s operations, including but not limited to scouting, recruiting, practice planning, film evaluation, player development, lineup management, game management, and day-to-day operations.