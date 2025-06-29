Theros chosen new assistant coach for Alaska, stays in town with Nanooks after coaching NAHL’s Ice Dogs

Alaska has announced the hiring of Ryan Theros as an assistant coach for the Nanooks hockey team.

Theros joins the staff after spending the past two seasons as head coach of the NAHL’s Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

“The Nanook family is excited to welcome Ryan Theros to the staff,” said Nanooks head coach Erik Largen in a statement. “Ryan is a passionate coach who specializes in player development. He’s a proven leader who knows how to build winning teams and strong character. His success with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and deep roots in the hockey community make him a tremendous addition to our program.”

A native of Two Harbors, Minn., Theros began his coaching career in 2010 with Holy Family Catholic High School. He moved to the NA3HL in 2015, serving as GM and head coach of the Yellowstone Quake for three seasons, leading the team to a 129-23-5 record.

In 2018–19, Theros was named an assistant coach for the USHL’s Waterloo Black Hawks. He then spent two seasons with the NAHL’s Lone Star Brahmas as associate head coach and director of player personnel. After brief stops with Minnesota and a return to Yellowstone, he took over as head coach of the Ice Dogs in 2023. In two seasons behind the bench in Fairbanks, Theros compiled a 59-46 regular-season record. He guided the Ice Dogs to a 37-16 mark in 2024–25, returning the team to the Robertson Cup playoffs before falling in the division semifinals to the Anchorage Wolverines.

“I’m excited to be joining Coach Largen and the Nanooks hockey staff at the University of Alaska Fairbanks,” said Theros. “The program’s proud history, along with the team and community’s blue-collar mentality, is something I’m truly looking forward to being a part of and building upon. It’s an honor to help guide, teach, and mentor our student-athletes both on and off the ice as they pursue a top-tier education and prepare for their futures.

“I also want to thank Rob Proffitt, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs organization, and their incredible fan base. The last couple of seasons have been incredibly special, and the Ice Dogs have become like family. It’s a first-class organization, and I’m grateful to have been a part of it. I look forward to following their continued success.”

Theros played collegiately at NCAA Division III Northland from 2003 to 2006, appearing in 34 games and scoring five goals as a two-way defenseman/forward.