Seasoned junior, college hockey coach Bruneteau returns to Stevenson as head coach of Mustangs men’s hockey team

Stevenson has announced the hire of Matt Bruneteau as the head coach of the men’s hockey team.

Bruneteau succeeds Dominic Dawes, who accepted the head coaching job at Norwich earlier this offseason.

No stranger to the program, Bruneteau served as the program’s initial assistant coach back in 2016. While he was on the bench, the Mustangs won the MAC championship in 2018.

“I am honored and grateful to take over the next chapter of Stevenson hockey,” said Bruneteau in a statement. “I would like to thank the committee for their professionalism and diligence in the process. I look forward to continuing building on the past success of the program.”

Bruneteau has a strong pedigree as both a player and as a coach. As a player, he was a captain of Lake Superior State from 2010 to 2014, playing in 146 games. He was honored for his efforts by winning the Jim Howie Unsung Hero award three times. He went on to play in the ECHL with Fort Wayne and Greenville and also played two seasons with the Strasbourg Etoile Noire in Ligue Mangus.

In addition to coaching at Stevenson, he served as an assistant coach for Alaska Anchorage from 2018 to 2021. He has also coached in the USHL over the past four seasons in various roles. Most recently, he was an assistant coach for the NAHL’s North Iowa Bulls.

Away from the ice, Bruneteau has volunteered his time to help grow the game by participating in various youth hockey clinics in addition to heading various community service roles.

Bruneteau graduated from Lake Superior State in 2014 with a degree in Exercise Science with minors in Psychology and Coaching.