Former Western Michigan, Michigan goalie, NHL video coach Scarpace named new assistant at Michigan Tech

Michigan Tech has named L.J. Scarpace an assistant coach with the Huskies.

Scarpace comes to Houghton after serving as a video coach in the NHL since 2017. He most recently worked with the Detroit Red Wings for the past six seasons.

Scarpace was a video coordinator and director of player development for the Michigan hockey program for 13 years and played collegiately as a goaltender for Western Michigan and Michigan.

“LJ comes to Houghton with experiences from the highest levels of hockey,” MTU head coach Bill Muckalt said in a statement. “I’ve had a great relationship with him for many years, and he will be a very valuable asset to our program. The ultimate goal for our student-athletes is to play in the NHL, and LJ will be able to share his experiences to help them achieve their goals. He will help develop our goaltenders, and his video and game preparation experience will be an advantage for our team.”

“I’m truly honored to join Michigan Tech as an assistant coach,” Scarpace added. “To be welcomed into a program where I feel genuinely valued is incredibly meaningful. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work alongside an exceptional coaching staff led by Coach Muckalt and to contribute to a program guided by the leadership of Dr. Suzanne Sanregret and the Michigan Tech administration. I’m especially excited to begin working with our student-athletes as we strive together in pursuit of championships.”

In six seasons with the Red Wings, Scarpace led all aspects of video operations, including real-time tagging, pre- and post-game analysis, and opponent scouting to optimize game preparation. He designed and executed practice plans in alignment with team development themes and provided on-ice coaching, focusing on skill development and team systems to improve player performance. Scarpace communicated with the bench coaches from the coaches’ office during games regarding in-game adjustments or potential video reviews.

Scarpace spent two seasons as the video coach with the Carolina Hurricanes and led comprehensive video analysis and statistical breakdowns to support strategic game planning and in-game adjustments.

Scarpace was the director of player development for the Wolverines for three seasons after serving as the video coordinator for 10 seasons prior. He oversaw holistic athlete development, combining skill-building, academic guidance, and personal mentorship to prepare players for professional success. He designed personalized development plans, incorporating video analysis, performance tracking, and goal-setting strategies, and helped to build a culture of accountability, excellence, and continuous improvement within the program.

A native of Dearborn, Mich., Scarpace began his collegiate hockey career in 1996 as a goalie at Western Michigan. Following the 1997-98 season, Scarpace transferred to Michigan. At Michigan, Scarpace went on to earn two varsity letters while compiling a career record of 6-2-0 along with a 1.94 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He helped the Wolverines win a CCHA championship in 2000 and reach the Frozen Four in 2001.

Following graduation in 2001, Scarpace played in the ECHL with Dayton and Cincinnati.