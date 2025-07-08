McKenna, odds on favorite as No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft, announces commitment to Penn State for ’25-26 season

Gavin McKenna, the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft after racking up the accolades in the WHL the past few seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers, announced his decision to play the 2025-26 season at Penn State Tuesday night on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

McKenna picked the Nittany Lions over Michigan State.

“It was a super tough decision,” McKenna said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of great options out there, but I think me, my family and everyone that was kind of part of my circle, we all decided the best spot for me next year will be Penn State University. Penn State is a great spot for me. I got to kind of get a taste of what it’s like there and got to bring along my dad, and we both thought it was a great spot for me.

“The main goal is obviously to win a championship. I think you kind of saw what Penn State did this year, making it to the Frozen Four. They’ve come a long ways, and I think next year when I go there, obviously that’s the goal, to win a championship with them.”

Penn State (22-14-4) reached the Frozen Four for the first time in program history last season after defeating UConn 3-2 in overtime to win the regional final. The Nittany Lions then lost to Boston University 3-1 in the national semifinals.

The 2025-26 season will be the first season that CHL players are eligible to play NCAA hockey after a rule change last year. Previously, CHL (major junior) players were considered pro players by the NCAA as they receive stipends from their teams.

“Going against older, heavier, stronger guys, I think it really prepares you (for the NHL),” McKenna said. “I think even in the locker room, hanging around older guys and being around more mature guys, I think that will help me a lot in my first season. Obviously, the (WHL) was a great spot, and I’m very grateful for what it did for me and my family. I think both options are great, but I just think that going to college and being in such a great conference, it’ll really challenge me and prepare me.”

McKenna, a cousin of Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard, himself the first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was second in the WHL last season with 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games and was third in the WHL playoffs with 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 16 games to help Medicine Hat reach the Memorial Cup final, where the Tigers fell to the OHL’s London Knights.

He was third in scoring at the Memorial Cup with six points (three goals, three assists) in four games.

McKenna finished the regular season with points in 40 straight games (100 points on 32 goals and 68 assists) and then had a point in his first 14 playoff games (37 points on eight goals and 29 assists). The combined 54-game point streak (137 points on 40 goals and 97 assists) set a modern CHL record.

He won the Four Broncos Trophy as WHL player of the year and the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award.