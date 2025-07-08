Reigning Hobey Baker winner, Michigan State star Howard gives up senior season, signs NHL deal with Oilers

The NHL’s Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday they have acquired forward Isaac Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for London Knights (OHL) forward Sam O’Reilly.

The Oilers also announced Howard has agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in 2025-26.

Howard appeared in 37 games for Michigan State in 2024-25, recording 26 goals and 26 assists for 52 points, earning the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA’s top player.

Selected by the Lightning in the first round (31st overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Hudson, Wis., native spent two seasons with the Spartans, scoring 34 goals and 54 assists for 88 points over 73 games. He played his freshman year with Minnesota Duluth in 2022-23, tallying six goals and 17 points in 35 games.

Howard captured a gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Championship this past May, appearing in four games and tallying one assist for the United States. He also scored seven goals and two assists in seven games at the 2024 World Junior Championship, helping USA win a gold medal in that tournament as well.

O’Reilly was Edmonton’s first-round pick (32nd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.