Former Providence, St. Lawrence women’s hockey standout Tyo hired as new assistant coach with Canton

Claire Tyo has been named an assistant coach with the Canton women’s hockey team.

Tyo joins the Roos coaching staff after a five-year playing career, spending four years with Providence and her final graduate season at St. Lawrence.

“I am thrilled to have Claire join our staff and program,” Canton head coach Kalie Hart said in a statement. “She had a very successful playing career at both Providence and St. Lawrence and undoubtedly will be a tremendous resource and influence on our players. She will be pivotal in our continued growth and success as a program.”

Tyo appeared in 124 games for the Friars, tallying 38 points on six goals and 32 assists. She scored three power-play goals and one game winner. Tyo registered 18 points on three goals and 15 assists over 39 games in her final season with the Saints during the 2024-25 season. She tallied a season-best three points with three assists in a 6-5 win at Clarkson on Jan. 24 and scored the overtime game winner in a 3-2 win against Yale on Feb. 28.

“I’m excited to join the SUNY Canton staff and team,” Tyo said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to get the season started.”

Tyo graduated from Providence with a bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences and is currently pursuing her master’s degree in Leadership at St. Lawrence.

“It’s great to have a high-caliber local player join our staff,” Hart said. “I’m excited for our players to learn from Claire, and I’m sure she will teach me a lot along the way, too.”