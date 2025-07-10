Former Wilkes hockey star, USHL coach Gurska tabbed new assistant coach for Babson men’s hockey team

Babson has announced the hiring of Michael Gurska as the new full-time men’s hockey assistant coach.

Gurska comes to Babson after spending the last three seasons with the USHL’s Chicago Steel. Originally hired as the team’s director of operations prior to the 2022-23 campaign, he was promoted to assistant coach and director of player development ahead of the 2023-24 season.

During Gurska’s three years with the Steel, the organization made a pair of USHL playoff appearances and advanced to the conference final in 2023.

“We are excited to welcome Michael to Babson,” said Babson head coach Jamie Rice in a statement. “Michael has a tremendous background as a player in his experiences and success at Wilkes, in junior hockey and at the prep school level. His pathway is very similar to the route our current players and our recruits navigate. As a young coach, Michael has proven himself in player development and recruiting. Coming from the Chicago Steel he has been coaching and competing against the best amateur players in the country. His passion for coaching was immediately evident when we began the process of finding our new assistant.

“Michael will be a great asset to our entire Babson hockey program as we begin our newest chapter in the LEC this season.”

Gurska joined the coaching ranks following a decorated career as a defenseman at Wilkes from 2018 to 2022. A member of the first team in program history, he earned all-UCHC honors in both 2020 and 2022, and was an AHCA) All-American East second team selection in 2020.

Gurska produced 12 goals and 63 assists for 75 points in 92 career games and ranks first in program history among defensemen in scoring. A three-time captain, he helped the Colonels reach the UCHC tournament final for the first time in 2020 and again as a senior in 2022 while setting a single-season program record with 20 wins.

Following his senior season, Gurska played nine games for the SPHL’s Birmingham Bulls, producing a goal and four assists for five points.

In addition to his coaching experience, Gurska has worked for Clear Sight Analytics, breaking down NHL games since 2016.

“I’m incredibly honored to join coach Rice and the Babson hockey program,” said Gurska. “Babson’s tradition of excellence on the ice, in the classroom, and through its strong hockey alumni network makes this a truly special opportunity. Having played Division III athletics, I’m excited to use my experiences to contribute to the program’s continued success and to support the development of our student-athletes as both players and people. I look forward to working with the coaching staff and being part of such a proud and passionate hockey community.”