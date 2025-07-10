Lindenwood names former Bemidji State assistant coach Magera to same job with Lions men’s hockey team

Lindenwood has announced the addition of Andrew Magera as an assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

Magera comes to Lindenwood after spending the last two seasons at Bemidji State as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

“Andrew will be a great addition to our staff and team,” said Lindenwood head coach Keith Fisher in a statement. “He is one of the up-and-coming assistant coaches in college hockey. He gets along great with the players and is very knowledgeable in skills, systems and hockey. The Lions got better today.”

Magera was an assistant coach and director of scouting with the Fargo Force where the team finished its 2022-23 season with a 40-14-8 record and won the franchise’s first USHL regular-season title and the Western Conference championship.

Magera got his start in coaching in 2014 working with the 14U and 16U Sioux Falls Jr. Stampede AAA program. He later spent time with the Idaho IceCats (WSHL) where the team won the 2017-2018 Northwest Division championship and finished with a 44-4-3 record.

Prior to joining the Force, Magera served as the volunteer assistant coach with his alma mater Penn State for three seasons, including the 2019-20 season when Penn State won the Big Ten regular season with a 20-10-4 record.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Penn State in 2021.