After stint in USHL, ‘huge asset’ Treviño named new assistant coach for Robert Morris men’s hockey team

Marco Treviño has been named an assistant coach for the Robert Morris men’s hockey team.

Treviño joins the Colonials after time with the USHL’s Tri-City Storm. He served as the head coach for one season with the Storm, following a period as an assistant coach. His record of 29-29-3-1 took them to a playoff bid this past season.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Marco Treviño to the RMU hockey family,” said Robert Morris head coach Derek Schooley in a news release. “His expertise in individual skill development and elite junior coaching is a huge asset, especially for player development and recruiting. Marco’s commitment to his athletes will ensure our players smoothly transition, excel, and maximize their potential both on and off the ice at RMU.”

Before transitioning full-time to the Storm’s coaching staff, Treviño was a key contributor to Tri-City’s scouting and personnel matters for two years.

Prior to his stint in the USHL, Treviño accumulated over a dozen years of coaching experience across AAA youth organizations, including the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite, Detroit Victory Honda, and Detroit Little Caesars.

Treviño enjoyed a three-year playing stint in the USHL with the Waterloo Black Hawks and Sioux City Musketeers between 2001 and 2004. He also competed in two professional seasons before embarking on his coaching journey.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to join the RMU Men’s hockey staff,” said Treviño. “I want to thank Derek for the opportunity to join his staff. I’m looking forward to learning and growing as a coach and person at RMU. Being back home in Pittsburgh is such a blessing for me and my family. I can’t wait to meet all the players and get started. Let’s go BobbyMo!”