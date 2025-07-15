Alaska’s Mignone, Army West Point’s Ward leave respective benches for jobs with USHL champion Lumberjacks

Two assistant coaches from the NCAA men’s hockey ranks have joined the USHL Clark Cup champion Muskegon Lumberjacks as associate coaches.

Casey Mignone comes to Muskegon from Alaska and Taylor Ward from Army West Point.

Mignone spent the last two seasons at UAF as an assistant coach for the Nanooks.

“Having the opportunity to coach at that level (NCAA D-I) for two years to see what it’s like on a day-to-day basis, to win, and score, and be successful at that level is going to allow me to help our guys understand that.” Mignone said in a statement.

Ward comes to the Lumberjacks after spending two seasons with the Black Knights.

“I’m very excited, ecstatic really,” Ward said. “This is a great opportunity for me to take another step as a coach and develop.”