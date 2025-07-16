After four seasons in USHL, former Alaska Anchorage coach Curley tapped as new associate head coach for Alaska

Alaska has announced the hiring of Matt Curley as the team’s new associate head coach.

Curley joins the Nanooks after four seasons as general manager and head coach of the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Matt Curley to the Alaska Nanooks as our associate head coach,” said Alaska head coach Erik Largen in a statement. “Matt brings a wealth of experience — from winning international medals with USA Hockey, to coaching in the USHL, NCAA, and Europe. He’s a proven leader who’s developed players at every level, and his time as a head coach at UAA gives him unique insight into what it takes to build and sustain a successful program in Alaska. Even more important than his resume is the kind of person he is. Matt is an unbelievable person, hardworking, and deeply committed to mentoring young men both on and off the ice. He builds strong relationships, brings out the best in his players, and leads with integrity.

“We’re fortunate to add someone of his caliber to our staff and excited for the future of Nanooks hockey.”

Curley served as head coach and GM of the Buccaneers from 2021 to 2025. Before his time in the USHL, he was head coach at Alaska Anchorage from 2018 to 2021 and spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Bentley from 2013 to 2015. Between his first two NCAA stints, Curley was the head coach for RB Hockey Juniors in Austria, spending 2015 to 2018 there.

His resume also includes several years on the international stage with USA Hockey, serving as an assistant coach for the U.S. Under-17 and Under-18 national teams during the 2010–11, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2021–22, and 2022–23 seasons.

A native of Madrid, N.Y., Curley played four seasons at Clarkson (2003–07) and won the 2006-07 ECAC tournament. Following college, he had a two-year professional career that included stints in the SPHL, IHL, and ECHL.

“I couldn’t be happier to be coming back to the state of Alaska, a place that has always felt like home to me,” said Curley. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Coach Largen, the rest of the Nanooks hockey staff and players. It is a privilege to be a part of a program that is so strongly supported by the community and university. I am looking forward to contributing towards the continued growth and development of Nanooks hockey.”