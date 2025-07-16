Denver to host Minnesota for 2025 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game on Nov. 29 at Ball Arena

Denver will host Minnesota at Ball Arena on Saturday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. MT in the 2025 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game.

Tickets for the game start at around $35 and go on sale to the public at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. MT. The exclusive presale is set from Tuesday, July 29 through Thursday, July 31 for season-ticket members, DU email subscribers or those that make a gift to the hockey program.

DU and UM’s matchup is set to be the nightcap of a back-to-back, post-Thanksgiving feast of hockey in downtown Denver, as the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche and Montreal Canadiens will square off earlier on that Saturday at 1 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The Avalanche will play at the Minnesota Wild the previous day on Friday, Nov. 28.

The Pioneers are set to play in their second regular-season game at Ball Arena, as DU defeated in-state rival Colorado College 2-0 at the arena on Jan. 27, 2023 in front of a crowd of 17,952 — the highest attended indoor hockey game in the state of Colorado in DU history.

Denver is serving as the host of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game for the third time and will be playing in the contest for the fourth time. DU previously hosted the games at Magness Arena on Oct. 11, 2008 against Notre Dame (5-2 win) and Dec. 29, 2012 versus Boston University (6-0 win).

DU and UM have played against one another in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game once before, as the Pioneers traveled to St. Paul to face the Golden Gophers at Xcel Energy Center in their inaugural participation of the event on Oct. 9, 2004 (DU lost 5-2).

Denver and Minnesota are two of the winningest college hockey programs in the NCAA. The former WCHA members have combined for 15 national championships, own 43 Frozen Four appearances and are two of just six squads to win more than 1,600 games in their history.