Miami promotes Mauron from assistant to the head coach to assistant coach for RedHawks

Miami has announced that Lionel Mauron has been promoted to assistant coach.

Mauron had served as assistant to the head coach and handled the RedHawks’ program operations since joining the Miami staff in Sept. 2024.

“We are thrilled to elevate Lio to our assistant coach position,” said Miami head coach Anthony Noreen in a statement. “Lio is self-motivated, has a great mind for the game and is driven to get better. Our program is lucky to have him, and we look forward to seeing his impact on Miami hockey.”

Mauron came to Oxford after serving the previous three years as the head coach at Ohio. In 2023, he was named the ACHA coach of the year and the Central States College Hockey League coach of the year. During his time in Athens, Mauron led OU to a 72-29-11 record, including 12 wins over ACHA top-five teams. Mauron’s program made the ACHA national tournament final four in 2023 and again in 2024 after advancing to the quarterfinals in 2022.

“I am honored to be elevated in my role with the Miami University hockey program,” Mauron said. “I am excited to continue to work with such a dedicated group of athletes and staff to push our culture forward. The energy around this team is incredible, and I can’t wait to get to work.”

A native of Lausanne, Switzerland, Mauron played college hockey for Curry from 2015 to 2019. He also played for the Lausanne Hockey Club (Swiss League), the Jacksonville Icemen (ECHL) and the Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL).

Mauron earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Curry in 2019 and completed his master’s in coaching education from Ohio in 2021.