Augsburg men’s hockey assistant Vroman back with alma mater as UW-Eau Claire’s new women’s head coach

Wisconsin-Eau Claire has announced the hiring of Jarrad Vroman as the new head coach for the women’s hockey team.

Vroman, a UW-Eau Claire alum, takes over the Blugold bench following two seasons as an assistant coach for the men’s hockey team at Augsburg. With Vroman on the coaching staff, the Auggies won a MIAC regular-season championship in 2024.

“We are proud to welcome Jarrad Vroman back to UW-Eau Claire as the head coach of our women’s hockey program,” said UWEC director of athletics Jason Verdugo in a statement. “Jarrad’s deep roots in Blugold hockey, combined with his championship experience and strong leadership qualities, make him an exceptional fit for this role. His passion for mentoring student-athletes and his dedication to recruiting the next wave of talented players will be instrumental in shaping the future of our program.”

Prior to his coaching career, Vroman played for the UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team before entering the professional ranks. He helped the Blugolds win a regular-season WIAC title in 2020 and a WIAC Commissioner’s Cup in 2022. A defenseman, Vroman tallied 25 points across his career.

“My family and I couldn’t be more excited to come back to Eau Claire to lead the women’s hockey program,” Vroman said. “I am thankful Jason Verdugo and the entire athletics administration who are entrusting me with a program that has had so much success and potential. It’s an honor to be given the opportunity to the work with Blugold student-athletes and give back to Blugold hockey, UW Eau Claire, and the great community.”

After his Blugold career, Vroman played one season of professional hockey in the SPHL with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, winning the President’s Cup in 2023.

The Lincoln Park, Mich., native also has extensive experience as a hockey instructor with the likes of Bowman Hockey and FHIT Hockey. He also volunteered with the Detroit Ice Dreams nonprofit for several years.

Vroman currently resides in Eau Claire with his wife, Bree, and their daughter, Sophie. Bree a UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey alum, holds the record for most career games played (121).