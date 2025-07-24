Stevenson women’s hockey coach Emoff steps down after six seasons behind Mustangs bench

Stevenson women’s hockey coach Tori Emoff has announced that she will be stepping down as head coach of the program after six seasons at the helm.

Emoff led the Mustangs to the 2021-22 MAC title after 12 rounds of shootouts against Arcadia. Later that year, the Mustangs advanced to the quarterfinals of the UCHC tournament.

The Mustangs also won the 2019-2020 MAC title.

A 2016 graduate of Stevenson, she had three players named as the MAC offensive player of the year. She was a two-time coach of the year in the MAC and was an inaugural member of the Stevenson women’s hockey team.

A national search is underway for her successor.