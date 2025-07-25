Plattsburgh captain Norton tabbed SUNYAC women’s hockey scholar-athlete of the year for ’24-25 season

The SUNYAC has announced Plattsburgh’s Mattie Norton as its 2025 women’s ice hockey scholar-athlete of the year.

This award is nominated and voted on by the conference sports information directors. Recipients are at least a sophomore, hold a 3.30 GPA or higher, and display academic and athletic excellence as a starter or significant reserve player.

Norton was named to the 2024-25 CCM Hockey/AHCA Division III Women’s All-American team, earning East second team honors. She was also named first team all-SUNYAC for the second year in a row. Norton was named to the SUNYAC all-tournament team after helping the Cardinals win their first SUNYAC championship crown since the inception of women’s hockey in the conference in 2023-24.

This season, she appeared in 28 games where she tallied 12 points with six goals and six assists, five of those goals on the power play. Norton also recorded +11 on the season, had 33 blocked shots and scored three game-winning goals.

Norton is a senior accounting/business administration major with a 3.81 overall GPA. She is a three-time SUNYAC Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll member. Last season, she was a CSC academic all-district team honoree and a Krampade/AHCA All-American scholar.