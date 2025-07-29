Fredonia men’s hockey assistant coach Foley returns to alma mater as new head coach for Franklin Pierce

Franklin Pierce has announced the hiring of Conor Foley as the next head coach of the Ravens men’s hockey team.

A former team captain, Foley returns to Rindge, N.H., to take the helm of the program he helped lead as a student-athlete.

“We are thrilled to welcome Conor back to Franklin Pierce,” said Franklin Pierce director of athletics Matt Johnson in a statement. “He brings tremendous energy, a deep understanding of our culture, and a vision for developing student-athletes on and off the ice. His success as both a player and a coach make him the ideal leader to guide the future of our program.”

Foley returns to Franklin Pierce after serving as an assistant coach at Fredonia for the 2024-25 season.

A 2022 graduate of Franklin Pierce, Foley earned his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a minor in Sports Management and Recreation and later completed his MBA from UMass Boston in May 2024. During his playing career, he was a two-time captain for the Ravens and one of the most decorated players in program history. He was named the 2022–23 Northeast-10 player of the tear, a Sid Watson Award finalist, a two-time Joe Concannon Award finalist, and a finalist for the NE10 Man of the Year Award.

“I am incredibly honored to return to Franklin Pierce University as the head coach of the men’s ice hockey team,” said Foley. “I want to thank athletic director Matt Johnson and president Dr. Peter Eden for trusting me with this opportunity. I’d also like to thank (Fredonia coach) Jeff Meredith for the opportunity to work alongside him and for the guidance he’s given me as I take this next step. Franklin Pierce played a major role in shaping who I am today, and I’m truly grateful to be coming back to a place I once called home.”

Foley also contributed over 100 hours of community service during his collegiate career and, following graduation, played professionally in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. Off the ice, he worked behind the scenes at Franklin Pierce as a graduate assistant with the Raven Sports Network, where he led the University’s live broadcasting and media operations.