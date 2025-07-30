Former North Dakota player, USHL, MJHL coach Keane added as assistant coach for Bemidji State men’s hockey team

Bemidji State has announced the hiring of Jackson Keane as an assistant coach for the men’s hockey team for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Keane joins the Beavers after nine years of experience as a player in the junior/collegiate and professional hockey landscapes as well as three years of coaching experience in junior hockey. He will work primarily with instructing the Beavers’ forward group as well as serve as the co-recruiting coordinator and assist in all facets of player development.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the Bemidji State coaching staff,” said Keane in a statement. “I’ve always had a ton of respect for the staff and the players that come through this program. It is built on a strong culture and hard work, and I can’t wait to get going and help add to that.”

“I’m thrilled to have Jackson on staff,” added Beavers head coach Tom Serratore. “He has an outstanding hockey mind and a tremendous work ethic. He will hit the ground running from a recruiting standpoint and he will impact our team with his energy, enthusiasm and knowledge.”

Keane most recently served as an assistant coach for the USHL’s Fargo Force from 2023 to 2025 where he worked closely with GM Cary Eades and head coach Brett Skinner on game day preparation, video, practice planning and game film. He served as the director of scouting for the force in a 2023-24 season that saw the team claim Anderson Cup and Clark Cup championships.

Prior to working with the Force, Keane served as an assistant coach for the MJHL’s Winnipeg Blues from 2022 to 2023 assisting with game day preparation, practice planning and post-game film sessions. He has also helped at numerous hockey academy’s serving as an on-ice instructor.

As a player, Keane played at North Dakota from 2019 to 2021, helping the Fighting Hawks to two Penrose Cup championships, an NCHC title in 2021, and was an NCHC all-academic team selection. During his time with the Fighting Hawks, Keane appeared in 73 career games posting 14 points (five goals, nine assists) and scored three game-winning goals.

Following his collegiate career, Keane played professional with the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers and Orlando Solar Bears.

Keane earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from North Dakota in 2021.