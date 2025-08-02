Former Saint Mary’s forward, Miami staffer Elliott tabbed new assistant coach at Air Force, will ‘make an immediate impact’

Jonathon Elliott has been named an assistant coach at Air Force.

Elliott replaces Josh Holmstrom, who served on the staff from 2022 to 2025.

“We are very excited to have Jonathon Elliott joining our staff,” Air Force head coach Frank Serratore said in a statement. “Jon comes in with a great reputation and possesses both college and professional coaching experience. The expertise he brings to the program will enable him to hit the ground running and make an immediate impact.”

Elliott spent the 2024-25 season as an assistant coach with the ECHL’s Kalamazoo Wings. While with the Wings, Elliott coached the power-play unit, assisted with recruiting, free agent signings, on-ice skill sessions, planning and conducting practices and meetings, analyzing game footage and the development and evaluation of players.

Prior to his time in Kalamazoo, Elliott spent two seasons at Miami. In 2022-23, he was the director of hockey operations where he managed all aspects of travel and scheduling and led all video recording and editing initiatives. In the 2023-24 season, he served as an assistant coach, assisting with on-ice practices, recruiting, scouting reports and academic progress.

A 2016 graduate of Saint Mary’s, he was a four-year letterman as a forward, playing in 62 career games. He served as an assistant coach at his alma mater from 2018 to 2022.