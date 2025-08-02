Spratt returns to Miami as RedHawks’ new assistant to the head coach, says team ‘looks to be on the right path’

Miami announced Friday that Jimmy Spratt will join the staff as assistant to the head coach.

Spratt, who was an assistant coach with the USHL’s Fargo Force last season, returns to Oxford after previously serving as the RedHawks’ director of hockey operations from 2019 to 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy Spratt to our staff,” said Miami head coach Anthony Noreen in a statement. “His experience, passion and commitment to the game are going to be a great addition to Miami hockey.”

During his time in Fargo, Spratt coached the goalies, worked with the defense, oversaw the penalty kill, assisted with the team’s drafts and helped with off-ice operations.

Spratt spent the 2023-24 season as an assistant at Northern Michigan, coaching the Wildcats goalies and assisting with all other coaching duties, including recruiting. He worked the previous year with the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers as an assistant coach and goalie coach.

Spratt’s first stint with the RedHawks included overseeing the team’s travel plans and video analysis while also serving as a voice for the Miami goaltenders.

“I’m definitely excited and looking forward to the opportunity to come back to Miami,” Spratt said. “After being there in the past, I know how special of a place it is and how much potential it has.

“Joining Anthony, Troy, David and Lio is a great opportunity for me. I’ve seen from working both in the college ranks and then in juniors last year how hard they’ve been recruiting and what they have in place for 2025-26 and beyond. I appreciate this chance to come be part of a program that has so much potential and looks to be on the right path to meeting that potential.”

Before becoming Miami’s director of hockey operations, Spratt spent the past five seasons at his alma mater, Bowling Green, in the same role. A former netminder at BGSU from 2005 to 2009, Spratt accumulated over 5,500 minutes of action between the pipes for the Falcons. Spratt totaled a 3.45 goals-against average and made 2,441 saves in 100 appearances. Spratt also accounted for three shutouts in a single season, tying the mark for the most shutouts in a single season for a Falcon goaltender.

After graduating from BGSU in 2009 with a degree in sport management, Spratt spent four seasons in the ECHL. Spratt split time with several teams during his stint as a professional, making appearances with the Toledo Walleye (2009-11, 2012-13), Las Vegas Wranglers (2009-10), Victoria Salmon Kings (2009-10), Idaho Steelheads (2011-12) and the Utah Grizzlies (2011-12). Spratt also played in the AHL in 2011-12 for the Texas Stars.