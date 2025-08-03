Salve Regina women’s hockey coach Lun back at alma mater as new women’s bench boss for UMass Boston

UMass Boston has announced the appointment of Beacons alum David Lun as the next head coach of the women’s hockey team.

Lun returns to the harbor campus after serving as the head coach of the women’s hockey team at Salve Regina since Aug. 2020. Under his leadership, the Seahawks posted their first winning season since 2014–15.

“We are thrilled to welcome David back to Beaconville,” said UMass Boston vice chancellor and director of athletics and recreation Dr. Jacqueline Schuman in a news release. “As both an alumnus and former student-athlete, he brings a deep understanding of our values and a clear vision for the future of our women’s hockey program. His track record of success, deep care and intentionality towards the development of student-athletes, team culture and community through sports, and drive towards championship level competitive excellence make him a tremendous addition to our department.”

“It’s an incredible honor to return to UMass Boston and lead this program,” Lun added. “This institution shaped me as a student and an athlete, and I’m excited to give back by helping these young women grow both on and off the ice. I look forward to building something special with this team.”

In his final season at Salve Regina, Lun guided the team to a 17–10–0 overall record and an impressive 14–4–0 mark in NEHC play, advancing to the conference semifinals. The team made major strides at both ends of the ice, improving its scoring average from 1.9 to 2.19 goals per game while reducing its goals-against average from 3.1 to just 1.6 during the 2024–25 season. For his efforts, Lun was named the NEHC coach of the year.

Prior to his time at Salve Regina, Lun spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Wesleyan, where he helped lead the Cardinals to their first-ever NESCAC tournament championship and NCAA tournament appearance in 2019–20.

In 2016, Lun served as the head coach and general manager of the FHL’s Danbury Titans. In that role, he oversaw prospect recruitment, roster management, trades, contract negotiations, and immigration filings for international players. Under his leadership, the Titans posted a 26-22-7-1 record, a plus-24 goal differential, and qualified for postseason play.

A native of Grand Rapids, Mich., Lun graduated from UMass Boston in May 2011 with a bachelor of science in exercise science. A four-year standout forward for the Beacons under current head coach Peter Belisle, Lun was known for his leadership and consistent production.

Following graduation, he played professionally in the FHL. In 2011–12, he posted 14 goals and 28 assists (42 points) with the Cape Cod Bluefins. He followed that up with a 10-26-36 season for the Danville Dashers in 2012–13 before serving as a two-time captain for the Danbury Whalers from 2013 to 2015. During the 2013–14 season, he notched 41 points.

Lun also holds a master’s degree in liberal studies with a concentration in social sciences from Wesleyan.

He will officially begin his role at UMass Boston on Aug. 25.