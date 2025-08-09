Chatham women’s hockey team adds Krauseneck, Tutro as new assistant coaches; former assistant Ott moves to Penguins youth hockey

The Chatham women’s hockey team has announced new assistant coaches for the 2025-26 season.

The Cougars have added Sara Krauseneck and Joseph Tutro.

Krauseneck joins the Cougars after playing for Plattsburgh from 2018 to 2023. In her five seasons with Plattsburgh, Krauseneck totaled over 100 career points and was part of their 2018-19 national championship team. She comes to Chatham after pursuing a pro career in Sweden.

Tutro joins the Cougars staff after being the head coach for Miami’s ACHA team.

“I am excited to announce the addition of Sara and Joe to our staff,” Chatham head coach Mike O’Grady said in a statement. “Sara’s playing career and experience coming from SUNY Plattsburgh is going to be invaluable to our players and staff. Joe has knowledge of the recruiting landscape and connected well with our players in the interview process. I look forward to working with them both this season and being able to provide our players with such great resources.”

Former assistant coach Jordan Ott has taken over the Pittsburgh Penguins 14U Tier I girls hockey team after spending the last two seasons as an assistant coach for the Cougars.

“I would like to thank Jordan for the past two seasons,” O’Grady added. “She is an incredible coach and person. The Pittsburgh Penguins Elite hockey organization is lucky to have her and I am excited to see her continue to help develop youth hockey players here in Pittsburgh.”