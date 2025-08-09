Well-traveled Durocher leaves Robert Morris bench after two seasons, joins Merrimack as new assistant coach

Merrimack has announced that Ryan Durocher has joined the staff as an assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

“I am thrilled to be joining Merrimack College as an assistant hockey coach.” said Durocher in a statement. “It is a privilege to be a part of a hockey program with a tradition for excellence and a long list of professional players who were developed as Warriors. I want to thank (head coach) Scott Borek for giving me the opportunity to return to New England and coach in Hockey East. I look forward to adding to the successful future of Merrimack hockey.”

“We are very excited to add Ryan to our staff,” added Borek. “He brings both a strong recruiting background and an ability to help players improve on and off the ice.”

Durocher played four seasons at Cortland before being hired for his first coaching job at Southern New Hampshire in 2012-13, a post he held for two seasons before coaching in the EHL with the New England Wolves in 2014-15. He then became a member of the staff at St. Lawrence for two seasons, then headed to the USHL as an assistant coach at Sioux City. Durocher then rejoined the college ranks as he went to Robert Morris in the summer of 2020, spent 2021 with Sacred Heart, joined Colorado College in 2023 and then rejoined Robert Morris for the last two seasons.