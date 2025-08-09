Yale men’s hockey coach Allain, who guided Bulldogs to 2013 national championship, announces retirement; Howe tabbed interim head coach for ‘25-26 season

After nearly two decades as Yale’s men’s hockey coach, Keith Allain has announced his retirement ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Yale’s current assistant coach, Joe Howe, who has been with the program since the 2021-22 season, will serve as interim head coach for the 2025-26 campaign.

A national search for the program’s next head coach will begin following the conclusion of the season.

“It is with profound gratitude that I announce my retirement from Yale Hockey,” said Allain in a statement. “My wife, Mi, our three children and I have been truly blessed by our time with the Bulldogs. I want to thank each of my players, who inspired and challenged me to be at my best; the coaches and administrators who became like family as we worked toward a common goal; and our alumni and fans, whose unwavering support in both good times and bad made Ingalls Rink a true home for all of us. Serving as Yale’s head hockey coach has been one of the greatest joys of my life. Thank you.”

Since becoming head coach in 2006, Allain has elevated Yale to national prominence, guiding the Bulldogs to six NCAA tournament appearances, winning the national title in 2013, and capturing seven Ivy League championships.

The 2012-13 season stands as a crowning achievement in Allain’s career, as he led a 15th-seeded Yale team to the Frozen Four championship. The Bulldogs defeated three top seeds and the No. 1 overall seed Quinnipiac, winning twice in overtime and overcoming deficits to claim Yale’s first-ever national championship in men’s hockey.

“Keith’s legacy at Yale extends far beyond wins and championships,” said Yale director of athletics Victoria M. “Vicky” Chun,. “His vision and passion for the game has shaped Yale hockey. We are profoundly grateful for all he has contributed to Yale and to the lives of so many within our community. Please join me in celebrating Coach Allain’s remarkable career and wishing him and his family all the best in this next chapter.”

Throughout his tenure, Allain built consistently competitive teams. From 2008 to 2011, Yale posted the best winning percentage (.752) among NCAA Division I programs. The 2010-11 squad set school records with 28 wins, became the first Yale team to be ranked No. 1 nationally, and led the nation in offense, defense, and winning percentage while capturing the ECAC Hockey championship. The 2009-10 team became the first in program history to win back-to-back ECAC regular-season titles and back-to-back 20-win seasons.

Allain’s coaching excellence earned him numerous accolades, including the 2008-09 Tim Taylor Award as ECAC Hockey coach of the year. He is also a proud member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, honoring his lasting impact on the sport.

A Yale alum and former goalie, Allain ranks among the school’s winningest coaches and holds several individual records, including top career saves and single-game saves. His hockey career extends beyond Yale, with coaching roles in the NHL, including goalie coach for the St. Louis Blues and assistant coach for the Washington Capitals, as well as scouting and extensive international experience. He represented the United States as an assistant coach in three Olympic Games and multiple World Cup of Hockey tournaments, contributing to several championship teams.

Allain is only the third Yale graduate, following Lawrence Noble and Holcomb York, to lead the men’s hockey program.