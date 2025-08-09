Yale’s Ingalls Rink finalizes $3 million in renovations, ‘reinforces our commitment to the student-athlete, alumni, campus and community experience’

Yale has announced $3 million worth of upgrades to Ingalls Rink, highlighted by the installation of a state-of-the-art, center-hung videoboard.

The project brings modern enhancements to a historic venue renowned for its distinctive architecture and rich hockey tradition.

The new videoboard features a four-sided LED display that will showcase live game action, team introductions, fan engagement content, and more.

“Ingalls Rink is one of the most iconic venues in college hockey,” said Yale director of athletics Victoria M. “Vicky” Chun in a news release. “This investment reinforces our commitment to the student-athlete, alumni, campus and community experience.”

In addition to the videoboard, the project includes:

Two new static scoreboards on either end of the rink to display game time, shots, and penalties

A fully upgraded speaker and sound system for improved audio quality throughout the rink

A renovated, modernized broadcast control room to support high-quality video production and live streaming

Upgraded communications systems to enhance game day operations and in-venue functionality

These upgrades mark a significant milestone in preserving the legacy of “The Whale,” designed by world renowned architect Eero Saarinen, while enhancing its capabilities to serve the next generation of Yale student-athletes and fans.