Robert Morris elevates women’s hockey team student manager Spuzzillo to Colonials’ new hockey operations coordinator

Robert Morris has announced the return of Sydney Spuzzillo to the women’s hockey staff as the new hockey operations coordinator.

Spuzzillo spent this past season as the team’s student manager, primarily assisting the program from an equipment standpoint, gaining firsthand insight into the team’s operational needs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sydney back to RMU in this vital role,” said RMU head women’s coach Logan Bittle in a statement. “Her passion for the game, her understanding of our program from her time as a student manager, and her diverse professional experiences make her an ideal fit. Sydney’s dedication to the team and her organizational skills will be invaluable as we continue to strive for excellence both on and off the ice.

“We know she’ll be a tremendous asset to our staff and our student-athletes.”

Her journey in hockey began at the age of 18 when she joined RMU’s ACHA D2 team on campus, where she served as an alternate captain.

Spuzzillo graduated in May 2023 with a double major in Sports Management and Marketing, along with a sales certificate. During her senior year, she served as the hockey operations intern for the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF), with most of her work being remote, culminating in the opportunity to work the championship game in Arizona. After graduation, she gained further experience in the ECHL as a game operations intern with the Wheeling Nailers.

Spuzzillo also has a long-standing connection with the Ohio Hockey Project, where she worked for six years as the director of administrative operations with Bri McLoughlin. This connection ultimately influenced her decision to return to RMU for her master’s degree in Data Analytics, while also rejoining the club hockey team.

On the side, Spuzzillo has demonstrated a commitment to growing the game at the grassroots level, coaching ‘learn to play hockey’ programs at RMU and for the Cleveland Mini Monsters.

“I’m so excited to be back at RMU working with the team again,” said Spuzzillo. “The team welcomed me with open arms into the family and it feels great to come home again.”