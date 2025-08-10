Utica promotes assistant men’s hockey coach Therrien, also a former Pioneers goalie, to role of associate head coach

After helping guide the team to two straight NCAA national semifinals, including a national championship game appearance this past season, Utica men’s hockey assistant coach Nick Therrien has been promoted to the role of associate head coach.

Therrien’s title upgrade comes as a result of sustained success, with the Utica alum helping elevate the team’s national presence throughout the past seven years since his hiring in the summer of 2018.

Therrien’s mark has been defined by a 151-25-11 record over his seven years since joining the staff as assistant coach, with the team picking up seven consecutive UCHC regular-season championships, four UCHC tournament championships, and five consecutive trips to the NCAA tournament, including back-to-back Frozen Four appearances.

His success with the Pioneers also extends back to his playing days, as Utica’s former starting goaltender helped the program reach its first-ever NCAA Division III tournament appearance in 2013, which also became its first-ever journey to the D-III Frozen Four during that same tournament run.