Augsburg hires successful NA3HL coach-GM Veen as new assistant coach for Auggies men’s hockey team

Tyler Veen, who has spent the last two seasons as head coach and general manager for the NA3HL’s Rochester Grizzlies, has been named as an assistant coach for the Augsburg men’s hockey team.

Veen replaces Jarrad Vroman, who spent two seasons as the Auggies’ top assistant coach before departing in July to become the new head coach for the Wisconsin-Eau Claire women’s hockey team.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tyler to our program,” said Augsburg head coach Garrett Hendrickson in a statement. “His experience, passion for the game and commitment to developing hockey players makes him an outstanding addition to our staff. I’m confident he will have an immediate impact both on and off the ice, as we continue to keep a championship culture here at Augsburg.”

Veen spent four seasons on the staff of the Grizzlies, serving as an assistant coach from 2021 to 2023 before being promoted to head coach and general manager in 2023. The Grizzlies were 63-27-4 in Veen’s two seasons as head coach, reaching the NA3HL West Division finals each season and leading the league in advancements to upper levels of junior hockey. In his four years on the coaching staff, the Grizzlies were 134-42-4, winning the NA3HL championship in 2021-22.

Prior to joining the Grizzlies, Veen served as a regional volunteer scout for the USHL’s Fargo Force and as a scout and assistant coach for the NAHL’s Austin Bruins. He also served as a youth hockey coach in East Grand Forks, Minn., for four years.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in business management (athletic coaching minor) from North Dakota in 2020. He also holds a certificate in hockey general management and scouting from Sports Management Worldwide.