Former Northland women’s hockey head coach, St. Scholastica assistant coach Hawkins tabbed new assistant with Mercyhurst

Mercyhurst has announced the hiring of Natasha Hawkins as an assistant coach for the women’s hockey team.

Hawkins joins the Lakers after spending last season as an assistant coach and head of strength and conditioning at St. Scholastica.

“We are very excited to welcome Tasha to our staff,” Lakers head coach Mike Sisti said in a statement. “She joins our program with quality experience, so she can hit the ground running. Trey, Scott, and I are looking forward to working with Tasha this season. We have outstanding individuals from all over the world who bring unique qualities to Mercyhurst and enhance our amazing team chemistry.”

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the Mercyhurst coaching staff,” Hawkins added. “Mercyhurst has such rich history, and I have always admired and respected the staff and players that come through this program. Mercyhurst is built on strong culture and hard work, and I am excited to be a part of that.”

Prior to her time with St. Scholastica, Hawkins led the Northland women’s hockey team in the 2023-24 season after spending the 2022-23 season as an assistant. Her coaching efforts helped the team to their first-ever WIAC playoff win in 2023. As head coach, she achieved the best winning record since 2019 in the 2023-24 season, while overseeing operations, recruiting, and on-ice skill development.

Hawkins played four years at New England College where she earned her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology before obtaining her Master of Science in exercise and sport science at Merrimack.

She began her coaching career at Bentley as a strength and conditioning coach.