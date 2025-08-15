Penn State’s Gadowsky to coach U.S. college team at Spengler Cup; Souza (UNH), Lammers (Niagara) named assistants

Penn State’s Guy Gadowsky has been tabbed the head coach for the United States Collegiate Select Team ahead of the 2025 Spengler Cup.

Along with Gadowsky, fellow NCAA bench bosses Mike Souza (New Hampshire) and Jason Lammers (Niagara) will serve as assistants.

“It’s an honor to be on the inaugural staff of the US Collegiate Selects and to be competing in such a prestigious tournament,” said Gadowsky in a news release. “The Spengler Cup will provide an incredible experience for the players selected and will be great for the continued exposure of college hockey outside of the United States.”

For the first time in the 102-year history of the tournament, which dates back to 1923, making it the oldest invitational hockey tournament in the world, a team of top NCAA collegiate players will compete.

Held annually in Davos, Switzerland from December 26-31, 2025, the Spengler Cup is hosted by the Swiss professional team HC Davos with the 2025 rendition marking the 97th all-time tournament. HC Fribourg-Gotteron defeated the Straubing Tigers, 7-2, in last year’s tournament capturing their first Spengler Cup in the process. The hosts, HC Davos, along with Team Canada have each won 16 Spengler Cups, tying for the most by a single club all-time.

The U.S. Collegiate Select team will made up of 25 players, named at a later date, from across NCAA division I men’s hockey, with each conference being represented. Along with the Selects, host HC Davos, Team Canada, HC Fribourg-Gotteron, Sparta Praha and IFK Helsinki will be taking part in the 2025 edition, with the six participating teams playing a minimum of two contests.