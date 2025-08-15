Well-traveled Pietrangelo named new assistant coach for Robert Morris men’s hockey team

The Robert Morris men’s hockey team has announced the hiring of Vincent Pietrangelo as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

The past two seasons, Pietrangelo served as an assistant coach at Lake Superior State (2023-24) and then with Alaska Anchorage in 2024-25.

“I’m very excited and thankful for the opportunity that Coach (Derek) Schooley has given me to join the men’s hockey staff at RMU,” said Pietrangelo in a statement. “I’m eager to help continue the growth of the program and can’t wait to get started.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Vinnie to the Robert Morris University men’s hockey program as our new assistant coach,” added Schooley. “Vinnie brings a wealth of experience from his time as both an assistant and head coach at various levels of college hockey. We believe his passion for the game and commitment to building a winning culture aligns perfectly with the values of RMU athletics, and we are confident he will have a significant impact on our student-athletes both on and off the ice.”

Pietrangelo’s coaching career began in 2015-16 as an assistant coach at Ferris State, where he helped the Bulldogs to a 20-15-6 overall record.

He then served as an assistant coach at Canton, where he was part of a staff that led the Kangaroos to a 14-9-2 overall record, which included a pair of wins over nationally ranked opponents.

Pietrangelo served as the head coach at Arcadia for two seasons (2021-23), leading the Knights to an 11-37-3 record.

Before his coaching career, Pietrangelo played three seasons as a defenseman at Finlandia, where he appeared in 36 games.

Pietrangelo earned his bachelor’s degree in healthcare services administration from Ferris State in 2015 and a master’s degree in Sports Management from Cortland in 2021.