Canton men’s hockey team promotes Versich to associate head coach, Christopher to assistant coach

Canton has announced a pair of coaching staff promotions prior to the start of the 2025-26 season.

Christiano Versich has been promoted from assistant coach to associate head coach, while Trevor Christopher has been elevated from a volunteer to an assistant coach.

“I’m excited to announce a pair of promotions to our SUNY Canton men’s hockey staff this fall,” Roos head coach Alex Boak said in a statement. “These changes strengthen our commitment to excellence and position us well for a successful season.”

Versich has spent the last two seasons as the lead assistant for the Roos in their transition into the SUNYAC. He helped lead the team to eight wins during the 2023-24 season, including winning two of three contests against Route 11 rival Potsdam. The Roos won nine games including six in league play during the 2024-25 season earning a SUNYAC playoff appearance in their first season in the conference.

“Christiano has truly excelled in his role, bringing invaluable knowledge to our forward group and enhancing our power play,” Boak said.

“I’m grateful and excited for my new role within the program and what the future holds for SUNY Canton men’s hockey,” Versich added. “I’m very thankful to Coach Boak and athletic director Randy Sieminski for believing in me and our team. I’m excited to continue to build on the foundation and standard we have set over the last few seasons.”

Christopher, a 2024 graduate of Canton with a bachelor’s degree in health and Fftness Promotion and an associate’s degree in physical therapy assistant, was a four-year defenseman for the Roos. He appeared in 48 total games, registering eight assists over three seasons after the team didn’t play any games during his rookie season due to COVID. He spent the 2024-25 season as a volunteer assistant with the program.

“We are also thrilled to welcome Trevor back to our program after serving as a volunteer,” Boak said. “As an alumnus, Trevor’s familiarity with our culture and his expertise in strength and conditioning, defense, and recruiting will be instrumental in further developing our team.”

“I’m incredibly grateful for this new role within a program that has given so much to me,” Christopher added. “It’s a true honor to help further a culture that my class and generations of alumni have built with pride and passion as we take on this new era.”